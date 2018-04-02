sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,62 Euro		-0,28
-3,15 %
WKN: 798291 ISIN: CA2925051047 Ticker-Symbol: PCD1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ENCANA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENCANA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,91
8,95
29.03.
8,92
8,97
29.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENCANA CORPORATION
ENCANA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENCANA CORPORATION8,62-3,15 %
KEYERA CORP20,53+2,50 %