Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS), a global fashion luxury group, is pleased to announce that the Michael Kors brand will be entering into the world of golf through a sponsorship of South African professional golfer and Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. The partnership will feature Schwartzel as the brand's first golf ambassador wearing Michael Kors Mens apparel throughout his worldwide tour appearances, which include PGA, European and Sunshine tour events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005332/en/

Michael Kors and Charl Schwartzel Partnership Announcement (Photo: Business Wire)

"Charl has reached the pinnacle of achievement in the game of golf and his exceptional career is the reason why he is the perfect ambassador for Michael Kors," said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Michael Kors Holdings Limited. "Not only is Charl one of the most accomplished players on the tour but he represents the timeless values as well as the traditions of the sport. We are proud that he will represent us both on and off the course."

"I am honored to be working with Michael Kors and representing one of the world's leading luxury brands," said Schwartzel. "Michael Kors Mens sportswear provides the perfect combination of fit, form and function while I'm competing. I'm also excited to collaborate with the company on the development of their sportswear, providing input on performance features to be incorporated into the line."

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker KORS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company has made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 1, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended July 1, 2017 (File No. 001-35368) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005332/en/

Contacts:

MICHAEL KORS

Dinesh Kandiah, 917-214-2979

VP, Global Communications

Dinesh.Kandiah@michaelkors.com

or

Media:

ICR, Inc.

Alecia Pulman, 646-277-1231

KorsPR@icrinc.com

or

Investor Relations:

MICHAEL KORS

Christina Coronios, 201-453-5004

Director, Investor Relations

Christina.Coronios@michaelkors.com

or

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana, 203-682-1214

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com