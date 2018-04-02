Amazon on Sale as Trump AttacksAmazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) lost about $55.0 billion in value on March 28 on an escalation of attacks from President Trump, blaming the company for hurting the retail sector along with not paying adequate taxes to the government coffers.Now the fresh attacks on Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos shouldn't be a surprise, as it has been in play for a while.Pushing politics aside, it is valid that Amazon has negatively impacted the retail sector and in fact creates havoc whenever it announces a new venture in a business.This could be Amazon potentially looking in the pharmacy, grocery, insurance, and travel areas to name a few.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...