Microchannel Technologies: Chris Berno Named CTP at MicroChannel Technologies Corp. to Launch Cryptocurrency Mining Operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / MicroChannel Technologies Corporation (OTC PINK: MCTC) CEO, Garry McHenry, is pleased to announce a new direction for the company into cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology, along with the appointment of Chris Berno as MCTC's Chief Technology Officer. According to McHenry, the company is looking to bridge the gap between capital markets and blockchain innovation.

"It's our goal to use blockchain technology to validate cryptocurrency transactions from multiple strategic locations around the globe," says McHenry. "By having multiple facilities validating transactions, we will be able to mine multiple currencies at once with maximum efficiency. Our strategic partnerships will lead the way to reach our long-term goals of creating blockchain based business solutions."

According to McHenry, he knew the company needed a high-level expert to lead the company in this new direction. "We were excited to find that Chris Berno was available," says McHenry. "Chris is unique in his ability to translate complex vision and strategy into world-class execution, bringing together teams and ecosystems from different parts of the world, with different skill sets to drive results we want. he knows the nuances of managing technology at a global scale and has the skills to move us forward with the speed we need to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."

A native of Toronto Ontario, Chris Berno has a proven and extraordinary ability to connect vision, people and ideas that drive strategy, scalable execution and ultimately the right results. Chris has been leading enterprise technology operations both here in the United States and internationally in Canada, South America, and Europe since 1999 when he signed on with his first venture-backed startup, San Francisco based Omnisky Corporation. There Chris lead back office operations, fulfillment and technical support for the groundbreaking global provider of wireless data applications. In 2001, Chris joined New York based Barnes&Noble.com as Operations Director where he played a key role in the implementation of the online sales, service and fulfillment best practices that kept BN.com ranking at or near the top in every major study of customer satisfaction and service quality.

Chris spent 10 years building international teams of enterprise cloud systems professionals serving not only the SMB verticals but global brands as well like Comcast, eBay, SAP and more as global Director of Global Operations for Hostway Corporation. Most recently, Chris has been providing technical operations and cloud product consulting services focusing on implementing new cloud revenue streams and performance optimization of multi-national technical operation centers across Europe and North America.

McHenry added that shareholders and interested parties can stay informed by going to the company website here and get real-time updates on cryptocurrencies from around the world and sign up for the corporate newsletter.

About Microchannel Technologies Corporation

The company looks to bridge the gap between blockchain innovation and capital markets through ownership of multiple cryptocurrency mining facilities at strategic locations around the world. It uses blockchain technology to validate cryptocurrency transactions.

MicroChannel Technologies will leverage this expertise, and the flexibility afforded by its extensible infrastructure design and software, to identify and focus computing resources on existing and new cryptocurrencies as they become more profitable to mine.

Contact Information:

Website: www.mctc.co

Phone: (954) 551-7701

Email: Info@mctc.co



