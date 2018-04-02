Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Quest Diagnostics Boosted its Dividend By 11%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 03, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 02, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 03, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 02, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on DGX:

Dividend Declared

On February 01, 2018, Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors authorized an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share, or $2.00 per share annually, payable on April 18, 2018, to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics' common stock on April 04, 2018.

Quest Diagnostics' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.00%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 0.72% for the Healthcare sector. The recent dividend increase is the Company's seventh since 2011.

Dividend Insight

Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.30 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Quest Diagnostics is forecasted to report earnings of $6.90 for the next year, which is more than triple compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.00 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Quest Diagnostics' cash and cash equivalents totaled $137 million and current portion of long-term debt was $36 million For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities was $1.18 billion compared to $1.07 billion for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Quest Diagnostics

On February 26, 2018, Quest, Diagnostics and Rutgers University-New Brunswick announced that they have collaborated to open the new "Quest Diagnostics Sports Science Laboratory at the Rutgers Center for Health & Human Performance".

This new lab will yield research and develop new innovations, combining the human athletic performance and recovery research conducted at Rutgers with diagnostic information capabilities and insights from Blueprint for Athletes, Quest's biometric testing service for competitive and professional athletes.

The first research projects under the newly formed collaboration will focus on three preliminary areas:

1) How changes in biomarker levels are associated with training load and performance-related variables such as changes in movement mechanics, endurance, power, and body composition;

2) The correlation between the biomarkers in the Blueprint for Athletes test service and performance, metabolism, nutrition, and bone density in competitive male triathletes;

3) How new point-of-care micro-sampling technologies may expand hormone analysis capabilities.

Through the collaboration Quest Diagnostics and Rutgers will also aim to create new, innovative products and services based on the applicability of actionable insights. New intellectual property and invention resulting from the collaboration will be jointly owned by both entities.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Quest Diagnostics' stock slightly rose 0.79%, ending the trading session at $100.30.

Volume traded for the day: 733.28 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.11%; previous six-month period - up 7.75%; past twelve-month period - up 2.12%; and year-to-date - up 1.84%

After last Thursday's close, Quest Diagnostics' market cap was at $13.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.22.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

