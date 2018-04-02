Active-Investors: Wired News - Poland Signs Order for Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 MSE Missile

Stock Monitor: American Outdoor Brands Post Earnings Reporting

Poland becomes the fifth international customer to sign an agreement to procure PAC-3 MSE.

Lockheed Martin Looks Forward to Working with Polish Armaments Group Consortium of Companies

Commenting on the agreement, Tim Cahill, Vice President of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control, stated that the Company is honored to partner with Poland in support of the WISLA Air and Missile Defense system to protect and defend their armed forces, citizens, and infrastructure. Lockheed Martin also looks forward to working with the Polish Armaments Group consortium of companies in support of the agreed to WISLA technology transfer. Cahill added that today's global security environment demands reliable Hit-to-Kill technology and innovative solutions. The Company expects PAC-3 MSE interceptors to continue serving as an integral layer of defense.

State Department Approved Lockheed Martin-Made Rocket Launcher to Poland

In November 2017, the US State Department cleared a $250 million sale to Poland of a Lockheed Martin-made rocket launcher. The Department approved the potential foreign military sale for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), along with a variety of munitions for the system. The deal was pending congressional approval.

Lockheed Martin Received Contract for PAC-3 Missiles from US Military

On February 08, 2018, the United States and allied military forces upgraded their missile defense capabilities under a $524 million contract modification for the production and delivery of Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE interceptors. This modification was in addition to the $944 million contract awarded on December 21, 2017, for PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE production and delivery. The contract modifications included PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missile deliveries, launcher modification kits, associated equipment, and spares.

About PAC-3 MSE Missile

The PAC-3 MSE expands the battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range. PAC-3 MSE is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft. The PAC-3 MSE missile uses Hit-to-Kill technology, intercepting threats through kinetic energy via body-to-body contact. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor on the PAC-3 MSE upgrade to the Patriot air defense system.

Lockheed Martin's Military and Veteran Support

As a world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets, and deployed forces from current and future threats. The Company's experience spans missile design and production, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.

About Lockheed Martin Corp.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace organization principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Lockheed Martin's stock marginally climbed 0.78%, ending the trading session at $337.93.

Volume traded for the day: 1.04 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.79%; previous six-month period - up 8.96%; past twelve-month period - up 25.98%; and year-to-date - up 5.26%

After last Thursday's close, Lockheed Martin's market cap was at $96.55 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.81.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

