The Novi Home & Garden Shows: From Hoops to Tools to Plants - Everything for DIY Gardeners Available at The Novi Home & Garden Show April 6-8, 2018 at Suburban Collection Showplace

NOVI, MI / ACCSSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / As more and more people - nearly 118 million in 2017 - are getting into gardening, there are many new tools and products coming to market designed to assist in greater yields and better blooms. Many of these items will be on display at The Novi Home & Garden Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, April 6-8, 2018.





Round and Round - Envisioned, developed and produced in Port Huron, Michigan, Gro-Hoops is a tool designed to make gardening easier. An alternative to wire plant cages that rust, bend, and are hard to store, the patent-pending Gro-Hoop system consists of modular plant support components in multiple colors that offer endless possibilities for a wide variety of plants at various stages of growth.

Growing Up - The art of training vegetables and plants to grow upwards on a trellis or other such support system - vertical gardening - has been used for centuries across the globe and is taking root in Metro Detroit.

The practice is perfect for people with small balconies, patios or physical ailments that prevent cultivating a traditional row garden. Vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowering plants can all be trained to grow on a support system and those support systems can even be integrated into a landscaping design as a living architectural element.

"Vertical gardens allow you to garden in narrow spaces and at heights that don't require you to bend over," said Mark Hanford, president of Vertical Earth Detroit and designer of vertical gardens and living walls. "They make great living screens for decks and patios."

In addition to gardening products and tools, show attendees can bring some spring home with them in the form of plants and flowers. Barson's Landscaping has rows upon rows of succulents and other plants for sale, while fans of exotic plants will find many to choose from at the Southeast Michigan Bromeliad Society's booth at The Novi Home & Garden Show. For inspiration, there are more than 20,000 square feet of landscaped gardens with patios, outdoor kitchens, water features and plants to experience as well as gardening and landscaping seminars on the Plant Michigan Green Stage throughout the weekend.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held April 6-8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special "$5 after 5" admission Friday and Saturday. At show entrance, sign up for a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, or other popular magazines. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin Donuts locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine, and Detroit News Homestyle. $1-off admission coupon also available at www.novihomeshow.com and on our Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows, Pinterest - www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi, and Instagram - www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows pages. A special $2 off coupon is available at Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores in Metro Detroit. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com, courtesy of Mosquito One, because standing in line bites.

Contact:

Gretchen Monette

586-752-6381

SOURCE: The Novi Home & Garden Show