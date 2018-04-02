MagneGas Corporation: MagneGas to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th in New York City

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / MagneGas Corporation ("MagneGas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, announced today that CFO Scott Mahoney will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th at 2:30 pm ET at the Essex House.

About MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference provides a unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with management of some of the most attractive companies, network with other like-minded investors, and sharpen your skills by learning from our industry panels and expert speakers. This event will bring together over 120 presenting companies across sectors, and north of 600 attendees from the micro-cap investment community.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About MagneGas Corporation

MagneGas® Corporation (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel "MagneGas2®" is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs. The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas® fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications. For more information on MagneGas®, please visit the Company's website at http://www.MagneGas.com.

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors, ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. ESSI has three locations in Florida, Green Arc has two locations in Texas and one location in Louisiana, Trico has two locations in northern California, and Complete Welding has one location in southern California. For more information on ESSI, please visit the company's website at http://www.weldingsupplytampa.com.

SOURCE: MagneGas Corporation