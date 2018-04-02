Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Home Depot's Quarterly Sales Jumped 7.5%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 17%

Stock Monitor: Floor & Decor Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HD. Home Depot reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 20, 2018. The world's largest home improvement retailer achieved its highest sales and earnings in fiscal 2017. Furthermore, the Company's total sales per square foot reached the highest level since 1999. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Home Depot. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FND

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Home Depot most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HD

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Home Depot reported sales of $23.9 billion for the three months ended January 28, 2018, reflecting a 7.5% growth compared to Q4 2016 sales of $22.2 billion. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates by $240 million.

During Q4 2017, Home Depot's comparable store sales (comps) were positive 7.5%, with positive comps of 8.3% in November 2017, 11.5% in December 2017, and 3.1% in January 2018. The Company's comp sales for US stores were positive 7.2% in the reported quarter.

Home Depot's net earnings were $1.8 billion, or $1.52 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to net earnings of $1.7 billion, or $1.44 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. On January 25, 2018, the Company announced that it expected the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to result in an additional net tax expense of approximately $150 million. The provisional amount recorded in the fourth quarter was $127 million. This charge coupled with the one-time bonus payment to hourly associates that was also announced on January 25, 2018, negatively impacted Q4 2017 diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.17.

Home Depot's sales were $100.9 billion for fiscal 2017, reflecting an increase of 6.7% from fiscal 2016 sales of $94.6 billion.

Home Depot's earnings were $8.63 billion, or $7.29 per share, for FY17 compared to $7.96 billion, or $6.45 per diluted share, in FY16.

Store Update

During FY17, Home Depot opened 6 new stores including 3 in the US and 3 in Mexico, for an ending store count of 2,284. The Company's selling square footage at the end of 2017 was 237 million square feet.

For the fiscal year 2017, Home Depot's total sales per square foot increased 6.7% to $417, the highest level since fiscal 1999. At the end of Q4 2017, the Company's merchandised inventories were $12.7 billion up $199 million from the end of Q4 2016. Inventory turns were 5.1 time up from 4.9 times last year.

Cash Matters

Home Depot generated approximately $12.3 billion of cash from its business in FY17 and used that cash as well as proceeds from $3.3 billion of both short- and long-term debt issuances to invest in the business, repurchase the Company's shares, and paid dividends to shareholders.

During FY17, Home Depot invested approximately $2.3 billion back into the business through capital expenditures and acquisitions. Furthermore, the Company repurchased approximately $8 billion, or approximately 49.5 million of its outstanding shares, including roughly $2.1 billion, or 11.5 million shares, in the fourth quarter.

Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Home Depot will have 53 weeks of operating results in fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2018, the Company is forecasting sales growth of approximately 6.5% including the 53rd week, and comparable store sales growth of approximately 5.0% for the 52-week period.

In FY18, Home Depot is expecting to open three new stores and share repurchases of approximately $4.0 billion. The Company is anticipating 53-week diluted earnings-per-share growth of 28.0% to $9.31. Home Depot is expecting to generate cash flow from the business of approximately $14.1 billion.

Long-Term Financial Targets

Home Depot also reaffirmed and updated its fiscal 2020 financial targets. The Company is projecting total sales ranging from approximately $115 billion to approximately $120 billion and compounded annual sales growth rate ranging from approximately 4.5% to approximately 6.0%. Home Depot is estimating operating margin ranging from approximately 14.4% to approximately 15.0%, annual average capital spending of approximately 2.5% of sales and return on invested capital target of more than 40%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Home Depot's stock advanced 1.99%, ending the trading session at $178.24.

Volume traded for the day: 4.42 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 10.76%; and past twelve-month period - up 21.22%

After last Thursday's close, Home Depot's market cap was at $206.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.35.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Improvement Stores industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors



