Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Six Flags Achieved Record Quarterly and Annual Revenues

Stock Monitor: Carnival Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Six Flags' revenues grew 7% to a record $256.76 million compared to $239.31 million in Q4 2016. The strong revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in international licensing revenues of $9 million and an increase in guest spending per capita of 7%. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $253.9 million.

For the full year FY17, Six Flags' revenues grew 3% to $1.36 billion compared to $1.32 billion in FY16. The revenue growth resulted primarily from the success of the Company's pricing strategy and international licensing program, as well as an increase in the number of guests visiting Six Flags' parks.

Six Flags reported a net income of $98.01 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $1.87 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The increase in net income was attributed to a reduction in stock-based compensation expenses, an upward adjustment of $85 million as a result of the US tax reform, and a continued operating earnings growth.

For FY17, Six Flags recorded a net income of $273.82 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, compared to $118.30 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Results

Attendance at Six Flags' properties grew by 1% to 30.4 million guests in FY17, driven by the opening of two new waterparks and the continued success of selling season passes and memberships, whose holders accounted for 63% of total visitation for the year.

Six Flags' Active Pass Base, which represents the total number of guests who have purchased a season pass, or who are enrolled in the Company's membership program, increased 10% to a new all-time high as of December 31, 2017. Increasing season pass and membership penetration is a key tenet of the Company's growth strategy, providing a recurring revenue stream and a platform to further grow attendance as it expands its network of parks.

Six Flags' deferred revenues increased by 15% to $142 million on a y-o-y basis as of December 31, 2017, primarily due to a higher level of season pass, membership, and all-season dining pass sales for the 2018 season.

For Q4 2017, Six Flags' guest spending per capita was $37.90, reflecting an increase of 7% on a y-o-y basis, driven by both higher realized ticket prices and higher in-park spending. Six Flags' total guest spending per capita was $41.61 in FY17, reflecting an increase of 1% on a y-o-y basis, as ticket price gains were partially offset by a lower in-park spending per capita. Admissions revenue per capita increased by $0.61 to $24.37 in FY17, and in-park spending per capita decreased by $0.07 to $17.24.

Cash Matters

In FY17, Six Flags generated $275 million of adjusted free cash flow, after investing $135 million in new capital projects, net of insurance proceeds. The capital expenditure included the remaining half of the incremental $18 million investment into the Company's new waterpark in Oaxtepec, Mexico.

During FY17, Six Flags paid dividends of $227 million, or $2.62 per common share, and repurchased $499 million, or 8.4 million shares, of its common stock, leaving 84.5 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2017. The authorized share repurchase amount available was $343 million as of December 31, 2017.

Six Flags' net debt, calculated as total reported debt of $2.02 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $77 million, was $1.94 billion as of December 31, 2017, representing a net leverage ratio of 3.7 times adjusted EBITDA.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Six Flags Entertainment's stock climbed 1.12%, ending the trading session at $62.26.

Volume traded for the day: 821.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.89%; and past twelve-month period - up 6.39%

After last Thursday's close, Six Flags Entertainment's market cap was at $5.21 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.02.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the General Entertainment industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

