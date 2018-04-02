

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced the company received a refusal to file letter from the U.S. FDA regarding its New Drug Application for ALKS 5461, an investigational medicine for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapies.



The company said, upon its preliminary review, the FDA has taken the position that it is unable to complete a substantive review of the regulatory package, based on insufficient evidence of overall effectiveness for the proposed indication, and that additional well-controlled clinical trials are needed prior to the resubmission of the NDA for ALKS 5461. FDA has requested the conduct of a bioavailability study to generate additional bridging data between ALKS 5461 and the reference listed drug, buprenorphine.



Alkermes said the company strongly disagrees with the FDA's conclusions and plans to appeal the FDA's decision. Alkermes said it is evaluating the impact of this update on its previously-issued financial guidance for 2018.



