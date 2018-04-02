Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2018) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP (the "Former Auditor") to RSM Canada LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), effective April 2, 2018.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of CHC effective April 2, 2018 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective on the same date until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company.

There was no modified opinion in the Former Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between CHC and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, a notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors of the Company and will be filed on SEDAR.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is an owner and operator of student housing properties located in proximity to universities in primary and well understood secondary markets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

