Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: FirstEnergy's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, FirstEnergy reported total revenues of $3.44 billion, which came in above the $3.38 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. However, the Company's total revenues fell short of market consensus estimates of $3.49 billion.

The utility Company reported a net loss of $2.50 billion, or $5.62 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, compared to a net loss of $5.60 billion, or $13.44 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Excluding special items, the Company's non-GAAP operating income came in at $0.71 per diluted share in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.38 per diluted share in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, market analysts had forecasted a non-GAAP operating income of $0.69 per share in Q4 FY17.

The Akron, Ohio-based Company reported total revenues of $14.02 billion in FY17 compared to $14.56 billion in FY16. The Company posted a net loss of $6.18 billion, or $14.49 loss per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net income of $4.45 billion, or $10.61 per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, excluding special items, the Company's non-GAAP operating earnings came in at $3.07 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $2.63 per diluted share in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, the Company spent $309 million on fuel compared to $397 million in Q4 FY16. The Company purchased power costing $680 million in Q4 FY17 versus $817 million the previous year's same quarter. FirstEnergy's total operating expenses were $5.27 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $12.30 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company reported an operating loss of $1.83 billion in Q4 FY17, which came in lower than the operating loss of $8.92 billion in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q4 FY17, FirstEnergy's Regulated Distribution segment reported revenues of $2.37 billion versus $2.24 billion in the last year's comparable quarter. The segment reported a net income of $160 million in Q4 FY17, up from $78 million in Q4 FY16.

FirstEnergy's Regulated Transmission segment contributed $343 million to the Company's total revenues in Q4 FY17, rising from $293 million in Q4 FY16. However, the segment's net income fell to $72 million in Q4 FY17 from $87 million in the year ago corresponding quarter.

FirstEnergy's Competitive Energy Services segment's revenues stood at $845 million in the reported quarter versus $1.01 billion in the prior year's same quarter. Moreover, the segment posted a net loss of $2.58 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $5.89 billion in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q4 FY17, FirstEnergy's net cash provided by operating activities were $1.10 billion, rising from $757 million in Q4 FY16. At the close of books in the reported quarter, FirstEnergy had $589 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $199 million at the close of books as on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company reported long-term debts and other long-term obligations amounting to $21.12 billion in its books of accounts as on December 31, 2017, up from $18.19 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its outlook for the full fiscal year 18, the Company expects regulated operating EPS to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.55; whereas for Q1 FY18, the regulated operating EPS is anticipated to be between $0.60 and $0.70.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, FirstEnergy's stock fell 1.10%, ending the trading session at $34.01.

Volume traded for the day: 10.42 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 8.03 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.20%; previous three-month period - up 12.17%; past twelve-month period - up 7.73%; and year-to-date - up 11.07%

After last Thursday's close, FirstEnergy's market cap was at $16.36 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

