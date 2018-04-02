Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Commercial Metals Co. Announced its 214th Consecutive Dividend; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 03, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 02, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 03, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 02, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on CMC:

Dividend Declared

On March 21, 2018, Commercial Metals' Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 04, 2018. The dividend will be paid on April 19, 2018.

Commercial Metals' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.39% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.45%for the Basic Materials sector. This cash dividend reflects Commercial Metals' 214th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Dividend Insight

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.33 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Commercial Metals is forecasted to report earnings of $2.27 for the next year, which is more than four times above the Company's annualized dividend of $0.48 per share.

Commercial Metals' liquidity position at February 28, 2018, remained strong with cash and cash equivalents of $195.2 million and availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivables sales facilities of approximately $615.8 million. For the six months ended February 28, 2018, Commercial Metals net cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $48.79 million compared to $11.98 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Earnings Release for Commercial Metals

On March 22, 2018, Commercial Metals announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2018. The Company's earnings from continuing operations were $9.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.1 billion, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $31.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for Q2 FY18. This compared to earnings from continuing operations and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $23.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, on net sales of $0.9 billion for Q2 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, Commercial Metals made significant progress in exiting its International Marketing and Distribution segment. Following the sale of the raw materials trading business in August of 2017, the Company has now sold, reached an agreement to sell, or wound down substantially all of its trading operations.

About Commercial Metals Co.

Commercial Metals and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle, and market steel and metal products, related materials, and services through a network of facilities that includes four electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Commercial Metals' stock advanced 2.76%, ending the trading session at $20.46.

Volume traded for the day: 2.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 8.77%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.20%

After last Thursday's close, Commercial Metals' market cap was at $2.39 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.02.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.35%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Steel & Iron industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

