

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) announced a definitive agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for the sale of its portfolio of wind and solar generation assets located in Ontario, Canada, for a total consideration of approximately $582.3 million. An affiliate of NextEra Energy Resources will continue to operate all of the facilities under a 10-year services agreement with CPPIB.



The transaction includes the sale of six fully contracted wind and solar assets, with an average contract life of approximately 16 years and 10-year average CAFD of $38.4 million. Located in Ontario, the portfolio has a combined total generating capacity of approximately 396 megawatts.



Jim Robo, CEO, said: 'The sale of these assets, at a very attractive 10-year average CAFD yield of 6.6 percent, including the present value of the O&M origination fee, highlights the underlying strength of the partnership's renewable portfolio. We expect to accretively redeploy the proceeds from this transaction to acquire higher-yielding U.S. assets from either third parties or NextEra Energy Resources.'



NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect a Dec. 31, 2018, run rate for adjusted EBITDA of $1.00 billion to $1.15 billion and CAFD of $360 million to $400 million, reflecting calendar year 2019 expectations for the forecasted portfolio at year-end 2018.



