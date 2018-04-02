China Information Technology, Inc.: CNIT Won the Annual Outstanding Contribution Award of Media

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, announced that it has received the Annual Outstanding Contribution Award of Media from the 17th China Advertising and Branding Conference, sponsored by "China Advertising" magazine and the Shanghai Advertising Association at Le Royal Méridien, Shanghai.

The Advertising and Branding Conference is the premier program in China recognizing innovation and leadership within the media and advertising community. This year, the theme is to explore the new trend of 2018 in the emerging industry. Mr. Zhixiong Huang, COO of CNIT and Mr. Hanjie Ye, Secretary General of Taoping Alliance are invited to attend.

"We are very pleased that CNIT is being recognized for the outstanding leadership practices in the industry," Mr. Zhixiong Huang, COO of CNIT stated, "Earning the Annual Outstanding Contribution Award of Media, we will continue striving to bring the value of CNIT cloud-based products and solutions to the public."

About China Information Technology, Inc.

China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com

For further information, please contact:

China Information Technology, Inc.

Iris Yan

Tel: +86-755-8370-4767

Email: IR@chinacnit.com

http://www.chinacnit.com

or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: cnit@dgipl.com

SOURCE: China Information Technology, Inc.