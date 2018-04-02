Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Allegion's Quarterly Revenues Grew 9.4% and Adjusted EPS Advanced 37%

Stock Monitor: Ascent Capital Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Allegion reported net revenues of $623 million, up 9.4% compared to $569.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter revenues reflected a strong organic growth as well as benefits from foreign currency and acquisitions. Allegion's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates by $17.87 million.

For Q4 2017, Allegion reported an operating margin of 20.7% compared to 17.1% in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted operating margin was 21.7% in the reported quarter compared to 17.9% in the prior year's same quarter. Allegion's operating margins expanded, with the operational improvement reflecting a good leverage on incremental volume combined with productivity.

Allegion's net earnings were $9.6 million, or $0.10 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to $74.8 million, or $0.78 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter net earnings included a charge of $53.5 million, or $0.56 per share, related to the US tax reform, as well as a charge of $43.2 million, or $0.40 per share, related to debt refinancing costs.

Excluding charges related to restructuring, acquisitions, tax reform, and debt refinancing costs, Allegion's adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) surged 37% to $1.11 in Q4 2017 compared to $0.81 in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers breezed past Wall Street's estimates of $0.94 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Allegion's net revenues increased 7.6% to $2.41 billion compared to $2.24 billion in FY16. The reported revenues had a positive organic growth along with contributions from acquisitions and favorable currency.

Allegion's net earnings were $273.3 million, or $2.85 per share, in FY17 compared to $229.1 million, or $2.36 per share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net earnings were $380 million, or $3.96 per share, in FY17 compared to $323.9 million, or $3.34 per share, in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Allegion's Americas segment's revenues increased 6.4% to $436.1 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $410.0 million in Q4 2016. The region had a solid growth in mechanical products and a continued strength in electronic products categories in the reported quarter. The organic growth was driven by a mid-single digit growth in both non-residential and residential markets.

For Q4 2017, Allegion's Europe, Middle-East, India, and Africa (EMEIA) segment's revenues grew 16.5% to $150.8 million compared to $129.4 million in Q4 2016, reflecting a solid growth across most business units and geographies. Pricing was positive in the reported quarter and contributed to the organic growth. The segment's total revenue growth was also supported by favorable currency impacts.

For Q4 2017, Allegion's Asia/Pacific segment's revenues rose 19.1% to $36.1 million compared to $30.3 million in Q4 2016, and up 16.4% on an organic basis. The segment's organic revenue growth was driven primarily by volume across most businesses and geographies.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

For FY17, Allegion's available cash flow was $297.9 million compared to $335.0 million at the end of FY16. The y-o-y decrease was driven by a discretionary pension payment of $50 million made in 2017, partially offset by an increase in net earnings. Allegion ended the fiscal year with cash of $466.2 million and a total debt of $1.48 billion.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Allegion is forecasting revenues to increase in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%, as organic growth, acquisitions, and favorable currency will contribute to the growth. The Company's organic revenues are forecasted to increase in the band of 4% to 5% on a y-o-y basis for FY18.

For FY18, Allegion is projecting EPS to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.35, and adjusted EPS to be in the band of $4.35 to $4.50 on an adjusted basis. The latter reflects an increase of 9.8% to 13.6% versus the adjusted EPS of FY17. The Company is targeting an available cash flow of approximately $380 million to $400 million for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 29, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Allegion's stock climbed 2.60%, ending the trading session at $85.29.

Volume traded for the day: 807.11 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 763.25 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.40%; previous three-month period - up 6.61%; past twelve-month period - up 13.10%; and year-to-date - up 7.20%

After last Thursday's close, Allegion's market cap was at $7.91 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Security & Protection Services industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

