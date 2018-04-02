Active-Investors: Toronto Exchanges Stock Review, BlackBerry, Mitel Networks, Sierra Wireless, and Evertz Technologies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 02, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Communication Equipment industry: BlackBerry, Mitel Networks, Sierra Wireless, and Evertz Technologies. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 197.35 points, or 1.30%, to close Thursday's trading session at 15,367.29. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 12.45 points, or 1.59%, to finish at 796.67.

Moreover, the Tech index was up by 0.49%, closing at 72.19.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: BlackBerry Ltd (TSX: BB), Mitel Networks Corporation (TSX: MNW), Sierra Wireless Inc. (TSX: SW), and Evertz Technologies Ltd (TSX: ET). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

BlackBerry Ltd

Waterloo, Canada headquartered BlackBerry Ltd's stock declined 6.03%, to finish Thursday's session at $14.81 with a total volume of 4.41 million shares traded. Over the last three months and the previous year, BlackBerry's shares have gained 5.48% and 59.76%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. BlackBerry's 50-day moving average of $15.94 is above its 200-day moving average of $14.65. Shares of the Company, which operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide, are trading at a PE ratio of 22.01. View the research report on BB.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BB

Mitel Networks Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Ottawa, Canada headquartered Mitel Networks Corp. ended the session 0.33% lower at $11.94 with a total volume of 140,854 shares traded. Mitel Networks' shares have advanced 14.70% in the last month and 15.03% in the previous three months. Moreover, the stock has gained 30.35% in the past year. Shares of the Company, which provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $11.27 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $10.65. Get the free report on MNW.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MNW

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Richmond, Canada headquartered Sierra Wireless Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.43% higher at $21.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 158,326 shares. Sierra Wireless' shares have advanced 2.02% in the previous month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $25.02 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $20.90. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, are trading at a PE ratio of 166.02. Access the most recent report coverage on SW.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SW

Evertz Technologies Ltd

On Thursday, shares in Burlington, Canada headquartered Evertz Technologies Ltd recorded a trading volume of 10,903 shares. The stock ended the day 2.49% higher at $17.26. Evertz Technologies' stock has advanced 2.01% in the last month and 7.61% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day moving average. The stock's 200-day moving average of $17.99 is above its 50-day moving average of $17.02. Shares of Evertz Technologies, which designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post's production, and transmission of television content in Canada, the US, and internationally, are trading at a PE ratio of 20.09. Today's complimentary report on ET.TO can be accessed at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ET

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors