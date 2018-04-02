Active-Investors: Research Reports on Magna International, Linamar, Uni Select, and New Flyer Industries

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 02, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Autos industry: Magna International, Linamar, Uni-Select, and New Flyer Industries. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 197.35 points, or 1.30%, to close Thursday's trading session at 15,367.29. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 12.45 points, or 1.59%, to finish at 796.67.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG), Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR), Uni-Select Inc.(TSX: UNS), and New Flyer Industries Inc. (TSX: NFI).

Magna International Inc.

Aurora, Canada headquartered Magna International Inc.'s stock advanced 3.24%, to finish Thursday's session at $72.57 with a total volume of 1.18 million shares traded. Over the last month and the previous three months, Magna's shares have gained 7.35% and 1.87%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has advanced 24.67% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Magna International's 50-day moving average of $69.72 is above its 200-day moving average of $69.54. Shares of the Company, which designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.30. View the research report on MG.TO at:

Linamar Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Guelph, Canada headquartered Linamar Corp. recorded a trading volume of 218,393 shares, which as higher than their three months average volume of 180,796 shares. The stock ended the day 3.55% higher at $70.38. Linamar's stock has advanced 3.24% in the last month and 15.08% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $72.41 is above its 50-day moving average of $70.48. Shares of Linamar, which manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, US, Asia/Pacific, Mexico, and Europe, are trading at a PE ratio of 8.46. Get the free report on LNR.TO at:

Uni-Select Inc.

Boucherville, Canada headquartered Uni-Select Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.06% higher at $20.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 117,799 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $26.01 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $22.58. Shares of the Company, which distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the US, Canada, and the UK, are trading at a PE ratio of 19.05. Access the most recent report coverage on UNS.TO at:

New Flyer Industries Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Winnipeg, Canada-based New Flyer Industries Inc. ended the session 0.90% higher at $58.56 with a total volume of 179,343 shares traded. New Flyer Industries' shares have advanced 4.29% in the last month and 8.44% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 19.95% in the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $57.38 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $54.31. Shares of the Company, which provides a suite of mass transportation solutions in the US and Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 19.33. Today's complimentary report on NFI.TO can be accessed at:

