Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: SLDB shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Solid Biosciences Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 27, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Solid Biosciences Inc over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to disclose that Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate SGT-001 had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients, that Solid Biosciences misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading

On January 30, 2018, an article was published by various medical experts highlighting the risks of studies using high doses of gene therapies using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-the delivery system used by Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate SGT-001. One of the article's co-authors was Dr. James Wilson, a former member of the Solid Biosciences' advisory board.

On March 14, 2018, Solid Biosciences Inc. announced that its SGT-001 clinical trial had been put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") due to an adverse reaction to the treatment by one of the trial patients.

