ViewRenew Cleaning Services Launches New Roof Cleaning Service for Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Company is Now Offering No-Pressure Roof Washing that Gets Rid of Ugly Moss and Dingy Black Streaks without Damaging the Roof

MILWAUKEE, WI /ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / The founders of ViewRenew Cleaning Services, a top professional cleaning company, are pleased to announce that they are now offering a new service: roof cleaning for Milwaukee, WI.

To learn more about the new service, which will get rid of unsightly moss and dingy black streaks without damaging the roof, please check out http://viewrenew.com/roof-washing-moss-treatment-black-streak-removal.

As a spokesperson for the Milwaukee pressure washing company noted, while people often think that an ugly roof is a sign to replace it, if the roof is less than 20 years old, it may just need to be washed free of moss, lichen and black algae.

"A dirty roof may seem like just an unsightly blemish that ruins a home's curb appeal, but the truth is that dark stains, discoloration, and build-up can actually be far more dangerous than one could ever imagine," the spokesperson noted, adding that most people don't know that a roof with black stains is often the first sign of harmful algae called Gloeocapsa Magma, which feeds on limestone in the shingles.

These algae, while generally not directly damaging to humans, can slowly start to break down the roof's structural stability; lead to early roof replacement; impact heating and cooling inside the home; loosen shingles, leading to water damage and make repairs and services more expensive.

Thanks to the new pressure-free roof cleaning service from ViewRenew, homeowners can pay $400 for a revitalizing roof wash instead of $10,000 to $40,000 for a roof replacement.

To see some before and after photos of some of the work done by ViewRenew, check out their pressure washing Facebook page.

"It's common to believe that a hard-spraying pressure wash will simply clean away the algae and the stains, but the fact is that this can cause even more damage that may result in even permanent roof problems," the spokesperson noted.

"The force behind a high-pressure sprayer can reduce stains, but it will also strip away shingles while damaging wood and roofing underneath. And with no shingles and exposed wood roof, it's very likely to suffer increased weather damage, animal entry, or termite problems."

And, if a homeowner happens to be using harsh chemicals, this can also mean they're doing even further damage when the cleaners fall to the ground and kill grass, trees, or bushes.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin area homeowners who are noticing issues with their roofs are welcome to give ViewRenew a call and set up an appointment for their seasoned experts to come out and examine the entire roof structure. The friendly and experienced experts will carefully check every ridge and rooftop edge to check for algae, damage, leaks, and outstanding problems before any work begins.

"ViewRenew wants to ensure the roof gets properly repaired prior to spraying water into any open holes or damaged areas. This will also help seal up any external areas that may be causing internal problems," the spokesperson noted.

Once the roof has been properly inspected, ViewRenew works with the homeowner to show how they'll be approaching each home's specific roof cleaning. This will allow one to better understand their process, move any outdoor furniture, cover any external areas, and prepare the family or guests during the process.

As part of their new roof cleaning service, ViewRenew's experienced professionals only choose environmentally and structurally safe products to clean away dirt, debris, algae, and stains. And because they use a soft wash with almost zero pressure, their specialized chemicals will clean, treat, cure and protect the home from additional algae build-up while washing away dark spots and blemishes.

"Our deep-cleaning treatments not only wash away algae, they protect the roof for the future, and our services are affordable and competitive so homeowners don't have to shop around," the spokesperson noted.

About ViewRenew Cleaning Services:

ViewRenew Cleaning Services is an award-winning professional cleaning company servicing Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, WI since 2014. They specialize in damage-free roof washing, low-pressure house siding washing, pressure washing, window cleaning and gutter cleaning. All services are guaranteed. For more information, please visit http://viewrenew.com or give them a call at 262-297-0440.

Contact:

Garrett Pfarr

service@viewrenew.com

262-297-0440

SOURCE: ViewRenew Cleaning Services