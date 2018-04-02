United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports Increased Mexican Antimony and Idaho Zeolite Production

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC") (NYSE American: UAMY) reported 90,000 pounds of antimony production from Mexico that has very low impurities. In Montana, this production is converted to antimony trioxide a flame retardant and also metal that is used in lead alloys such as ordnance in Montana. Antimony raw materials from the North American source cannot be converted to metal due to impurities. We negotiated a new supply agreement with our North American raw material supplier that will result in cost reductions of more than $.40 per pound. This could result in a cash savings of approximately $600,000 in 2018 for us.

Progress on the construction of the cyanide leach plant for the Los Juarez gold-silver-antimony deposit in Queretaro, Mexico continues with the preparation of the tailings pond, leach plant floor, and carbon circuit. Initial production is anticipated in Q4 2018.

BRZ zeolite sales for water filtration, animal feed, air filtration, and numerous other applications were up sharply in March.

Estimated sales for the month of March 2018 were as follows:

Antimony pounds 136,588 Gold ounces 11.59 Silver ounces 4073.27 Zeolite short tons 1,316

Commodity prices for February were as follows:

Commodity Quote 1 March 18 26 March 18 Change Antimony metal Rotterdam $3.968/pound

$8,750/mt $3.923/pound

$8,650 -1.14% March average Gold $1,328.64/oz Silver $16.48/oz

CEO John Lawrence said, "We are excited about the increased cash flow from the new antimony supply agreement, increased Mexican antimony production, and increased BRZ zeolite sales. We expect to announce our progress on several additional strategic and financial opportunities that do not involve dilution of any kind."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite, and antimony.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

