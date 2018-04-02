The global cognitive solution market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 50% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005423/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cognitive solution market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global cognitive solution market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increasing demand for AI-powered smart solutions

The future of AI is expected to flourish due to billions of investments pouring into the AI vertical. There is a general focus toward smartening of business processes and driving competitive advantage in the highly-competitive modern business environment, as most businesses are going online. This increase in demand for AI solutions across verticals is a direct outcome of the digitization and the generation of a massive amount of data across industries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicalsresearch, "To analyze the huge amount of data that exists in the world, there is an urgent requirement of advanced AI solutions. This rise in demand and penetration of AI is a key driver for the global cognitive solution market and is reinforcing the need for cognitive capabilities. Cognitive solutions help in streamlining the vast amount of unstructured data to provide smooth business operations and help organizations make better decisions."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increased acceptance of high-end technologies

A cognitive solution helps in making smart decisions by consuming data, learning from it, and offering intelligent insights. It efficiently manages information and maximizes its usability and value. The primary objective of the deployment of cognitive solutions is to provide superior decision-making, stemming from the strategic analysis and management of organizational information.

The adoption of cognitive solutions across enterprises are expected to increase with the rise in acceptance of innovations and technological advances in the world, such as AI, ML, blockchain, advanced analytics, big data, IoT, virtual assistants, automated vehicles, and augmented and virtual reality. These high-end technologies are developing at a fast pace due to billions of dollars being poured into the R&D and marketing campaigns.

Market challenge: high capital investment and cost associated with cognitive solution

The high costs and capital investments pose as a major challenge for the growth of the global cognitive solution market. Currently, the market is capital intensive due to its nascent nature and high infinite potential. The players and the buyers are the two levels of costs that is associated with cognitive solutions. According to the players, there is a huge cost associated with the R&D and product development in cognitive solutions. There are many players in the market that are pursuing product development, which has accelerated product evolution.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005423/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com