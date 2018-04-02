Partnership supercharges both organizations' abilities to provide integrated outcomes beyond RPA

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA), today announced its formalized partnership with market leading IA platform provider Thoughtonomy. This landmark agreement will expand Thoughtonomy's capabilities to provide its clients with best-in-class delivery methodologies, providing access to a global workforce of IA experts. This strategic move will extend Thoughtonomy's proficiency in helping customers derive value from as-a-service solutions that are increasingly in demand as the market moves to adopt digital labor in faster and more efficient ways.

"The Symphony Ventures team shares our vision for the role of Intelligent Automation in the future of work," said Terry Walby, CEO, Thoughtonomy. "Our mission has always been to support clients in delivering efficiency and improved productivity in their business operations, and to provide capacity to launch new service offerings based on digital labor. Symphony's expertise in supporting global enterprises as they define, design and deliver on the strategic value of this exciting new class of capabilities is unrivaled."

The strategic partnership also strengthens Symphony's ability to provide clients with a highly flexible, on-demand digital labor force to rapidly digitize and automate front- and back-office functions through deployment of the Thoughtonomy Virtual Workforce platform, an RPA and IA-powered automation solution.

As enterprises think beyond RPA pilots and move into more strategic deployment of technologies to enable true Digital Operations, they must consider more than the tools that make this possible. They must also integrate the operations and supporting functions necessary to create and manage a holistic new landscape of work. The combination of the Symphony capability suite and Thoughtonomy's robust platform makes this possible. Together, this powerful alliance is expected to deliver enterprise clients the ability to save more than 2.5 million hours of work per year by automating core functions in departments spanning finance and accounting, customer service and operations and support.

"We are committed to giving enterprises the tools they need to establish a Digital Operation," said David Poole, CEO, Symphony Ventures. "Thoughtonomy is an extremely important partner for us as we guide clients on their digital transformation journeys. The company's on-demand, highly flexible Intelligent Automation platform can support the digitization and automation of work across front, middle and back offices. It is an incredibly strong driver of smarter, better and faster ways of working, and we are excited to facilitate its adoption by businesses worldwide."

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony bills itself as the "Digital Ops One-Stop-Shop" offering a full suite of services, including the training, hosting, and AI-enabled platforms that organizations today are looking for. Symphony has clients in more than 24 countries in every major industry and works with a roster of leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, NICE Systems, eNate, ABBYY and Celaton. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

