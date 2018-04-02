World Sailing Vice President Ana Sanchez: The Round Hainan Regatta is in full compliance with international best practices

SANYA, China, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Country Garden Cup Round Hainan Regatta ended successfully, with Ana Sanchez, chairperson of the arbitration panel and vice president of World Sailing (formerly ISAF), the world governing body for the sport of sailing, giving high praise to this year's event, saying that the professionalism displayed during the entire process was fully in line with international best practices.

The Ongoing Expansion of the Round Hainan Regatta is Encouraging

This is the sixth time that Ms. Sanchez has served as an international arbitrator for the event. She said: "Since my participation in the arbitrationpanelof the 3rd Round Hainan Regatta, the event has demonstrated a high level of professionalism in terms of organization, competition agenda and sailing teams, among them the Country Garden Phoenix Universal Team made up of sailors with international qualifications. The event is in full compliance with international standards."

Better Organization Compared with Last Year

Ms. Sanchez commented that the event was an excellent one in many respects, saying: "The judges convened daily to discuss the various competitions and, each day, they became even more impressed with how well the event was progressing."

The Round Hainan Regatta is now in its ninth year, having continuously expanded and enhanced the event with every edition. In future editions, spectators can look forward to even more surprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661324/Round_Hainan_Regatta.jpg