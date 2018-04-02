

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie firmed to a 4-day high of 82.67 versus the yen and a 5-day high of 0.9876 against the Aussie, from its early lows of 82.32 and 0.9922, respectively.



Reversing from an early low of 1.2898 against the greenback, the loonie edged up to 1.2863.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 0.96 against the aussie and 84.00 against the yen.



