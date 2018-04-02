Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 02-Apr-2018 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" The affiliates list of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" as of March 31, 2018 is published. Website used by the Issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC89 Sequence No.: 5356 End of Announcement EQS News Service 670787 02-Apr-2018

