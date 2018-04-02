Applied Biosciences Corp.: Applied Biosciences Finalizes Name and Ticker Change

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCQB: APPB), formerly known as Stony Hill Corp., a diversified cannabinoid therapeutics company focused on the medical, bioceutical and pet health industries, announced today that it has received notice of approval regarding the Company's previously announced name change. In addition to the name change, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved 'APPB' as the Company's new ticker symbol.

Applied Biosciences better aligns the direction and strategy of the Company with the key values and mission of its founders and strategic partners.

Chris Bridges, President of Applied Biosciences stated, "Today marks an important step forward for the company. As we continue to attract highly respected scientists, researchers and doctors to our Company and Advisory board, it is important that our corporate messaging and brand reflects our mission to leverage scientific research and studies to create products that promote healing, health and wellness. We are continuing to innovate and develop new products, in collaboration with our partners, that our customers can trust and rely upon, knowing that every product is tested and held to the highest quality standard in the industry."

About Applied Biosciences Corp.

Applied Biosciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical, hemp and CBD industry. As a leading company in the CBD and Pet health space, the company is currently we are shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries. The company is focused on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

The company has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

SOURCE: Applied Biosciences Corp.