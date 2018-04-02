Gratitude Health Inc: Gratitude Health, Inc. Announces Combination with Vapir Enterprises, Inc.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Gratitude Health Inc., ("Gratitude") (OTCQB: GRTD) today announced it has entered into a definitive exchange and spinoff agreement with Vapir Enterprises, Inc, formerly traded under the symbol: VAPI. This combination will facilitate Gratitude Health, Inc. to become a publicly traded company. Established in 2017, Gratitude Health, Inc., IR.OrganicGratitude.com, is a new beverage industry startup conceived to manufacture healthy, innovative, and certified-organic beverages for a consumer market interested in healthy aging.

"American consumers are looking for delicious, healthy ready-to-drink beverages," said Roy G. Warren, founder and chief executive officer of Gratitude. "Never has there been a better time for a pure, nutrition-based beverage company to come in and shake up the beverage industry, a vulnerable market too slow to react to the rapidly changing health values of today's consumer," commented Andy Schamisso, Gratitude's founding chief operating officer.

Established in 2017, Gratitude Health, Inc. is dedicated to creating and delivering first-to-market, innovative and certified-organic beverages to consumers as an alternative to sugar-laden, chemically treated, harmful drinks. The Company manufactures, sells and markets functional RTD (Ready to drink) beverages sold under the Gratitude trademark. The Company's first five drinks are Chinese Dragon Well Green Teas. Second and third functional-drink lines are now in development.

Gratitude will bring its business strategy, intellectual property, and management team to run the Company's public entity. Management has current commitments for new and immediate working capital for Gratitude. The Company has filed with FINRA and received approval to change the name from Vapir Enterprises to Gratitude Health, Inc, now trading under the symbol: GRTD.

As part of the agreement, management of Vapir, a developer, and manufacturer of vaporization devices, will retain its operations, intellectual property, assets, and liabilities and continue as a separate operating entity and will not be involved in the beverage business.

About Gratitude Health Inc. management team:

Roy G. Warren, Founder and CEO

Roy Warren was founder and CEO of a public company called Bravo Brands from 1997 to 2007. There, he developed America's first vitamin-fortified, branded consumer friendly flavored milk product line. Having introduced shelf-stable bottled flavored milk in 2003, Roy led the company to a market capitalization that increased from approximately $20mm to over $300mm. Roy left Bravo after 10 years and immediately, in late 2007, founded Attitude Drinks to develop functional protein delivery drinks made with ultra-filtered milk. After leaving Attitude, Roy began his quest to develop drinks specifically intended to promote healthy aging and, thus, Gratitude Health, Inc. was born.

Andrew Schamisso, Founder, President and COO

Andy Schamisso was the President and Founder of Inko's Tea in 2002, creating that brand for the health-conscious consumer and focusing on low carb/calorie and totally unsweetened teas. He was the first to introduce RTD white tea to the beverage market and his drive to provide great-tasting, organic and healthy alternative drinks is evident in every offering Gratitude provides.

To learn more about Gratitude, please call 561-227-2727, or visit us at IR.OrganicGratitude.com and on popular social media platforms.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Gratitude's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, beverage industry regulation; challenges inherent in new product development, manufacturing difficulties or delays; dependence on the effectiveness of protections for innovative products and the exposure to litigation.

Andrew Schamisso

Gratitude Health, Inc.

917-509-1903

Andy@OrganicGratitude.com



SOURCE: Gratitude Health Inc.