The brand Choom is building is a perfect fit for the recreational cannabis market. It's all about fun and relaxation. Images of Hawaiian beaches combine with a mellow color pallet to evoke an atmosphere that's far away from the clinical style taken by pharmaceutical cannabis brands. The company's website and marketing materials emphasize the story behind the brand and, by implication, the bigger history of cannabis use in American and Canadian culture. Choom is showing an awareness of the decades of recreational smoking that have come before, that it understands that most customers aren't just taking up the habit now, and that they have a whole culture built around shared interests and values. Through its branding, Choom is selling itself as part of an ongoing history of people relaxing and enjoying cannabis. It might seem like a lot of effort to go to for a single product, but there's a lot of money at stake. Cannabis already has a huge market in Canada, and with the change in the law, the profits from that market will shift from criminals to legitimate businesses. It's estimated that the cannabis industry will quickly be worth $10 billion by 2023, according to a recent Research report by Pacific International Securities, more than the spirits and wine markets respectively. That's not counting ancillary products and services such as security, testing, tourism, and paraphernalia. By making a new brand feel established, Choom is marking out a strong place within that large market.

About Choom

Channeling the spirit of Hawaii in the Okanagan, high-grade handcrafted strains by Choom are all about cultivating good times and good friends. Choom was inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970s. Now, after four decades, Choom is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to the Okanagan. The company is planting its flag in the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry in Canada with its own brand of high-grade handcrafted herb. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Choom.ca.

