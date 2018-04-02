Advantego Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership With TRIVVER

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) today announced a strategic partnership agreement with TRIVVER, Inc. of Newport Beach, CA. TRIVVER is a premier Programmatic Advertising Exchange (PAE) for 3D, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) advertising.

TRIVVER's proprietary technology allows an advertising agency, network or advertiser to create, run and monitor ad campaigns in real time. TRIVVER's PAE enables the continuous process of selling branded content to targeted audiences throughout the entire digital spectrum: mobile, desktop, web, applications (apps) and online games. Products are personalized to each user in 3D/VR (Virtual Reality)/AR (Augmented Reality) in natural, non-disruptive formats. TRIVVER's cookie-less, patent-pending technology gives advertisers the power to measure real user interactions across all screens, regardless of platform.

The agreement also enables Advantego to further enhance the services it provides to clients by adding additional functionalities to TRIVVER's newly-developed, patent-pending, block-chain technology in Advantego's suite of services.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with a company such as TRIVVER," said Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson, Advantego's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Their cutting-edge technology fits well with our overall business model of providing emerging, 'best-in-class' technologies for our customers via specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)," Ferguson pointed out.

"TRIVVER's technologies complement and enhance our services, especially our Intelligent Solutions Platform portfolio. We are always looking to design, develop and incorporate digital communications and enterprise software solutions that satisfy our clients' unique requirements," added Ferguson.

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are managed through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary Intelligent Solutions Platform to provide services to customers across many different verticals. The platform combines customers' internal systems and external data sources and integrates emerging third-party technologies to provide comprehensive, managed services that significantly enhance internal operations and marketing efficiency. The elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

