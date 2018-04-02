Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group Completes the Acquisition of Thompson and Co. of Tampa, a Leading US Online Cigar Retailer

Company Announcement

No. 7/2018





Copenhagen, 2 April 2018





Scandinavian Tobacco Group Completes the Acquisition of Thompson and Co. of Tampa, a Leading US Online Cigar Retailer

On 31 January 2018 Scandinavian Tobacco Group ("STG") announced the acquisition of a leading US online cigar retailer, Thompson and Co. of Tampa, Inc. Reference is made to company announcement No. 1/2018.

The acquisition has now been completed.



The acquired business is a leading online retailer of cigars in the US having net sales of c. USD 100 million, a significant customer base related to its websites as well as a retail store, warehouses and a call centre facility in Tampa, Florida. The business engages approx. 185 employees. The acquisition strengthens the range of premium cigars offered by STG to US consumers and brings opportunities for scale benefits in combination with STG's existing online cigar business in Cigars International.



As previously announced the purchase price amounted to USD 62 million.



The acquisition will not impact STG's previously communicated guidance for 2018.



For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torbensand@st-group.com

For media enquiries: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with annual production of three billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. The Group employs 7,300 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com (http://www.st-group.com/)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Thompson deal closed 2 April 2018 (http://hugin.info/171738/R/2181025/842093.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S via Globenewswire

