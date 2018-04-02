The latest market research report by Technavio on the global kickboxing equipment marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global kickboxing equipment market by product (kickboxing gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), by end-user (individuals and organizations), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global kickboxing equipment market, according to Technavio researchers:

Adoption of cardio kickboxing: a major market driver

Innovations in kickboxing headgear: emerging market trend

APAC led the global kickboxing equipment market in 2017 with a share of around 42%

In 2017, the kickboxing gloves sector held the largest share of the market

The adoption of cardio kickboxingis one of the major factors driving the global kickboxing equipment market. Kickboxing is a form of martial arts, which provides a full-body workout, enhances cardiovascular endurance, and provides muscle toning. Cardio kickboxing works on all major muscles (upper and lower body muscles) and enhances balance, coordination, and flexibility. In cardio kickboxing, the players are constantly moving around in their kickboxing classes. This helps them burn a lot of calories.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on outdoor gear, "Cardio kickboxing is an effective form of exercise for weight loss. On an average, 450 calories are burnt per 30-minute session of kickboxing. Kickboxing weight loss programs include steps from boxing, martial arts, and aerobics such as punching, jumping, and kicking. Many leading martial arts gyms provide cardio kickboxing as a part of their fitness and weight loss programs. It also increases self-defense skills, boosts confidence and self-esteem, and relieves stress."

Innovations in kickboxing headgear: emerging market trend

Manufacturers have come up with innovative protective gear in terms of design, build quality, and others by using new technologies and product innovations in the global kickboxing equipment market. Headgear is one of the essential protective gears because it provides protection against head injuries such as concussions. Fatal injuries incurred by players during kickboxing matches are also fueling the need for innovative headgear, which can provide complete protection. Several vendors have already started introducing innovative products under the protective headgear segment.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global kickboxing equipment market in 2017 with a share of around 42%. Thailand was the key leading country for this market in this region. It was followed by EMEA and Americas. APAC is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

