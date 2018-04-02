Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc: Tonner-One World Announces Retirement of 1 Billion Shares

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Tonner-One World Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: TONR) ('TONR' or 'the Corporation' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company is submitting all necessary paperwork to reduce 1 Billion shares from the authorized shares. The eventual 1 Billion share reduction would cut the current A/S almost in half. This change should be reflected on OTCMarkets.com once the Company transfer agent processes and completes the change. Investors are encouraged to monitor OTCMarkets.com as the Company expects this change to be reflected there soon.

The Company is also working on completing financials and plans to upload to OTCMarkets.com soon to upgrade our tier status back to current.

Updates will be forthcoming.

ABOUT TONNER-ONE WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

Tonner Doll Company, founded by Robert Tonner in 1991, is an established collector doll enterprise based in New York. The company has earned an esteemed reputation for creating the highest quality and most detailed collectible doll and accessories. Tonner's products have been displayed in the Louvre complex and his immaculately proportioned creations have earned him the rights to bring: The Wizard of Oz, Harry Potter, The Big Bang Theory, Twilight, Avatar, Superman, Spider-Man, Gone with the Wind, and myriad other film, television and comic book characters to exquisite life worldwide.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'will,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Additionally, statements relating to the performance of One World Holdings or Tonner One World following the merger, capital or funding to be raised by either of the companies in connection with or following the merger, the realization of new customers, future development of business opportunities following the merger, and the valuation or increased valuation of either company following the merger, or similar statements all constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of past-success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above; and the Company expressly disclaims any responsibility or intention to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

