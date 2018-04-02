Former Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur of the Year to Lead STATS' Business Operations

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, bolstered its executive roster with the introduction of Mike Perez as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Perez joins STATS from the Tidewater Group, a management consulting firm he founded in Washington, D.C., focused on developing operational strategies for Fortune 500 companies and government contractors. For over 20 years, Perez has a proven record of developing strategies and business operations in previous roles as Chief Development Officer of Whitney Bradley and Brown, Senior Vice President of Tiburon, and Senior Vice President of SIGBA.

"Mike's experience as a results-oriented, growth-focused executive will be an asset in helping STATS build upon its reputation as the leading sports technology company in the world," said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. "His passion for problem solving and performance improvement will immediately help drive business results."

Perez received Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and public relations from the University of Washington prior to his extensive leadership experience across multiple software and service organizations. He has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as "Entrepreneur of the Year," as well as being featured in Washington Business Journal for "Executive of the Year" and "Forty Under 40."

"I am honored to join STATS and work with some of the most brilliant minds the sports technology industry has to offer," said Perez, who will work out of STATS' global headquarters in Chicago. "STATS already has a sterling reputation, and my goal is to help expand its footprint in the industry and build upon the standards it already has set."

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world's most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry's fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSEngage.

