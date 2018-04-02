ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at The MicroCap Conference on Tuesday, April 10, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has been invited to participate at The MicroCap Conference being held on April 9-10, 2018 at the Essex House in New York City.

ENDRA CEO Francois Michelon and CFO David Wells are scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 10 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Management will discuss the company's performance and outlook for 2018.

To schedule a meeting, please click here to register for the conference or you may email your meeting request to NDRA@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting high-performing small and microcap companies with committed investors. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive companies, learn from various expert panels, and network with other small and microcap investors. For more information, please click here.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA's Photo-Acoustic Nexus-128 system is currently used by leading global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) system to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, which affects over 1 billion people globally, representing an estimated $13 billion global ultrasound market opportunity. ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

NDRA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.