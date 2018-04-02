France IT Cooling Systems Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 2.1% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz has published a new report titled France IT Cooling Systems Market by Type (Small systems, medium systems and large systems), By Application (Data centers, server rooms and industrial control systems), and Zone - Region Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the France IT cooling systems market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be over US$ 790.2 Mn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the France IT cooling systems market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 180.3 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

IT cooling system is a solution used to control humidity and maintain an optimal temperature inside the data center or server rooms. These systems are placed to ensure that the temperature and humidity levels are maintained within the advised levels. Data centers or server rooms require a cool environment to function efficiently, as excessive heat generated from the processors can damage the systems.

France IT Cooling Systems Market: Market Dynamics

With the application of regulations and sustainability due to significant reduction in the power usage effectiveness (PUE), meeting stringent safety standards and optimizing energy efficiency in data center are main priorities among data center operators. Implementation and effective use of cooling solutions would aid data center operators to meet the required standards, thus fueling growth of the IT cooling systems market in France. Moreover, over load and heat issues due to increasing number of deployment of IT infrastructure and increasing adoption of cloud- based solutions across industries, dependencies on data center, servers and other IT components that support it are expected to grow.

However, due to high investment cost as it requires high power capacity in data center and server rooms, the cost of the power and cooling infrastructure has emerged to be the primary cost driver. This is anticipated to hinder growth of France IT cooling systems market to a certain extent.

France IT Cooling Systems Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the France IT cooling systems market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the France IT cooling systems market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

France IT Cooling Systems Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and zone. The type segment includes small systems, medium systems and large systems. The application segment includes data centers, server rooms and industrial control systems. The zones covered in the analysis are North France and South France.

According to france IT cooling systems market infographics published on MarketResearch.biz, over 1.5% CAGR by type.

By type: The large system type segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 1.5% between 2017 and 2026, owing to increasing in deployment of data centers and colocation services.

By application: The data centers segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segment, and register a CAGR of over 2% in the forecast period, due to the moderate cost associated with these systems and growing demand among medium-sized enterprise in the country.

By zone: The market in North France accounted for highest revenue share in the France IT cooling systems market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 1.5% between 2017 and 2026, owing to increasing adoption of colocation services and regulation and sustainability.

France IT Cooling Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the France IT cooling systems market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Friedhelm Loh Group, STULZ GmbH., Airedale International Air Conditioning Limited, Pentair Plc, KyotoCooling BV, Climaveneta S.p.A, Siemens AG, and Saifor.

The France IT Cooling Systems Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the France IT Cooling Systems Market for 2017-2026.

