Leading HR conference dedicated to promoting humanity in the workplace features Amal Clooney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd, and Ronan Farrow, as well as top thought leaders and HR practitioners

WorkHuman.comoffers access to live conference updates and highlights

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today kicked off its 4th annual conference April 2-5, 2018, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. WorkHuman, which is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build a more human-focused work culture, features actress and activist Salma Hayek Pinault, international human rights attorney Amal Clooney, research professor and best-selling author Brené Brown, and Globoforce CEO Eric Mosley, as well as a historic MeToo panel featuring MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, actress and activist Ashley Judd, and journalist and lawyer Ronan Farrow. The conference also includes several interactive sessions, case studies, and educational keynotes and panels from some of the most admired companies and thought leaders in the world.

The three-day WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, has grown 500 percent since its inaugural conference in 2015, making it one of the fastest-growing HR conferences in the world. WorkHuman 2018 features thought-provoking content tracks, including Crowdsourcing the Performance Revolution, The Business Case for Social Recognition, Thriving Through Diversity, Inclusion Belonging, Your Whole Self, Humanizing Your Employer Brand, HR Leaders as Culture Facilitators, and The Human Workplace.

WorkHuman's keynotes and speaking sessions feature:

A historic MeToo panel discussion, moderated by Wharton School professor and best-selling author Adam Grant and including MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, actress and activist Ashley Judd, and journalist and lawyer Ronan Farrow

and including MeToo movement founder actress and activist and journalist and lawyer Salma Hayek Pinault, actress and social activist in conversation with Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer at Globoforce

actress and social activist in conversation with chief human resources officer at Globoforce Amal Clooney , international human rights attorney, in conversation with Pemberton.

, international human rights attorney, in conversation with Simon Sinek, best-selling author and speaker; The Infinite Game: Understanding the Rules of Business to Stay Ahead of and Outlast any Competitor

best-selling author and speaker; The Infinite Game: Understanding the Rules of Business to Stay Ahead of and Outlast any Competitor Brené Brown, Ph.D., research professor and best-selling author; Daring Leadership: The Four Pillars of Courage

Ph.D., research professor and best-selling author; Daring Leadership: The Four Pillars of Courage Eric Mosley, CEO and co-founder of Globoforce, and co-author of "The Power of Thanks"; Human Applications: Looking Beyond Administration and Governance to a Build a Human Workplace

CEO and co-founder of Globoforce, and co-author of "The Power of Thanks"; Human Applications: Looking Beyond Administration and Governance to a Build a Human Workplace Shawn Achor, best-selling author; Big Potential: How Transforming the Pursuit of Success Raises Our Achievement, Happiness, and Well-Being

best-selling author; Big Potential: How Transforming the Pursuit of Success Raises Our Achievement, Happiness, and Well-Being Dr. David Rock, director of the NeuroLeadership Institute The Neuroscience of Feedback: How to Radically Transform the Quality and Quantity of Feedback

director of the NeuroLeadership Institute The Neuroscience of Feedback: How to Radically Transform the Quality and Quantity of Feedback Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer at Globoforce; The Advantage of Disadvantage: How to Transform Adversity into Action

chief human resources officer at Globoforce; The Advantage of Disadvantage: How to Transform Adversity into Action Cy Wakeman, business consultant and international speaker; No Ego: How Leaders Can Cut the Cost of Drama, End Entitlement and Drive Big Results

business consultant and international speaker; No Ego: How Leaders Can Cut the Cost of Drama, End Entitlement and Drive Big Results Alexander Kjerulf, chief happiness officer at WooHoo inc.; The Power of Positive Feedback at Work

chief happiness officer at WooHoo inc.; The Power of Positive Feedback at Work Tony Schwartz, CEO and founder of The Energy ProjectBuilding a Growth Culture: Energizing People from the Inside Out

Other speaking sessions feature prominent HR leaders, including:

Mike Elliott, executive vice president and chief people officer at JetBlue; The Influence of Culture Keepers

executive vice president and chief people officer at JetBlue; The Influence of Culture Keepers Donna Kimmel, senior vice president and chief people officer at Citrix Leveraging the Power of Human Differences

senior vice president and chief people officer at Citrix Leveraging the Power of Human Differences Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work; Recording AI: Why Success in the Future of Smart Machines Requires all Your People

CEO of Great Place to Work; Recording AI: Why Success in the Future of Smart Machines Requires all Your People Keri Fleming, chief human resources officer,and Dan Calkins, president and chief operating officer, both at Benjamin Moore;Hey HR: Leverage Your Marketing Skills and Think Like Your Customer

For WorkHuman's full conference agenda, click here. To follow highlights from the WorkHuman conference, including live blogging, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and real-time expert commentary from the WorkHuman community, visit www.workhuman.com and get live updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by following WorkHuman.

"In just a few years, WorkHuman has gone from being a small conference with big dreams and goals to becoming the must-attend global HR conference of the year," said Derek Irvine, vice president, strategy and consulting, Globoforce. "WorkHuman 2018 will be our biggest conference yet as we tackle relevant issues that impact not just the modern workplace, but the entire world as well. These include the MeToo movement and finding the courage and power to speak out against abuses of power in the workplace. With our roster of influential speakers, panelists, and company leaders, we are confident WorkHuman will be a life-changing experience for attendees."

Attendees of the 2018 WorkHuman conference are eligible to earn HRPA, HRCI, and SHRM credits. Globoforce is recognized by SHRM to offer 17 Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CP? or SHRM-SCP? for this conference. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit www.shrmcertification.org.

For more information or questions about the conference, call toll-free at 844-975-4626 (844-WRKHMAN) or visit www.workhuman.com.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition software combined with a modern values-based approach helps build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

