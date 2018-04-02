Daily Litecoin News UpdateThe ongoing cryptocurrency armageddon has killed a few and wounded plenty. Yet, one crypto is fighting off the bears with much resilience and strength.Litecoin has proven its worth, becoming the best-performing cryptocurrency, beating the four crypto top guns sitting on top of it on the leaderboard.My comparison horizon extends to the pre-bull market days. Not taking into account the December bull run, by connecting the remaining data points, one finds a steady rise in LTC price.Chart courtesy of .

