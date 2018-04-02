AMD Stock: A Potential Trend Reversal?The stock market is experiencing turbulence as investors are trying to come to grips with a barrage of market-moving news events ranging from higher interest rates to a potential trade war. It's fair to say that emotions are running high, and it is the cause of these wild swings the markets have been experiencing.The technology stocks have taken it on the chin as of late, and a lot of them are currently testing critical levels of price support. Any time a handful of stocks within a sector are testing critical levels of price support, this price action can be quite worrisome, especially if they, as a group, fall below price support..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...