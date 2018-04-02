

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) are losing more than 6 percent in Monday's trading following the electric car maker's announcement of a large recall of Model S vehicles and the disclosure of more details about a fatal Model X crash in March.



Last Thursday, Tesla announced a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S vehicles built before April 2016 to retrofit a power steering component. The company clarified that there have been no injuries or accidents due to this component.



The company said on Friday that the Model X vehicle involved in a crash in March had its partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, activated.



'In the moments before the collision, which occurred at 9:27 a.m. on Friday, March 23rd, Autopilot was engaged with the adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum,' Tesla said in a blog post on Friday.



However, the National Transport Safety Board or NTSB, which is investigating the crash, said it was 'unhappy' that Tesla is making information public during an active crash investigation.



In addition, worries about Tesla's cash position are weighing on its shares. Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Tesla's credit rating further into junk, citing a 'significant shortfall' in Model 3 production and liquidity pressures.



Tesla is expected to release details of its first-quarter production this week, including the production details of its mass-market Model 3 sedan. The company usually reports its production and delivery data in the days after the end of each quarter.



In January, Tesla said it would be building 2,500 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of the first quarter and 5,000 by the end of the second quarter.



Tesla has reportedly exhorted its factory workers to disprove the 'haters' betting against the company wrong and has asked for volunteers to join the effort to ramp up output of the crucial Model 3 line.



