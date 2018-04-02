

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Music stars and celebrities sent Easter greetings to tens of thousands of their fans through social media Sunday.



The list included Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Cardi B, Paul McCartney, Madonna, and Kim Kardashian.



It was Justin Bieber who turned most vocal sharing easter message.



The 24-year-old pop musician wrote out a note and took a screenshot to upload on Instagram narrating the true meaning of Easter.



'Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, its a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!' Justin wrote.



'I believe this happened and it changes everything!' he added. 'I am set free from bondage and shame. I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.'



'Have a glorious Easter!' Paul McCartney tweeted.



Pearl Jam said on Twitter that he is 'wishing you all the April Fool's laughs and Easter memories today'.



Kylie Jenner is celebrating her daughter Stormi's first Easter, and shared some cute videos of the baby on her Snapchat page.



Other celebrities who sent their Eater wishes on social media included Ozzy Osbourne, Mark Hamill, Mario Lopez, Rita Ora and Gucci Mane.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX