PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Full Year 2017 02-Apr-2018 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Full Year 2017* 02.04.2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby announces consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017. NCSP Group's revenue for 12M 2017 increased by $34.2 million or 4.0% y-o-y and reached $899.8 million. Group's EBITDA* for 2017 comprised $653.7 mln versus $675.5 mln in 2016. Net profit for 2017 totaled $439.0 million versus $632.8 million in 2016. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2017 totaled $121.5 million versus $234.1 at the end of 2016. The Group's debt including financial lease reduced by $199.4 million, while net debt* reduced by $86.8 million or 7.5% y-o-y. Net debt/EBITDA ratio improved to 1.64* at the end of 2017 versus 1.72* at the end of 2016. NCSP Group Key Financial Indicators (in thousand USD) 2017 2016 Change Change % Revenue 899 831 865 591 34 240 4,0% EBITDA* 653 743 675 481 -21 738 -3,2% Profit for the period 438 952 632 834 -193 882 -30,6% (in thousand USD) 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Change Change % Debt (including 1 196 425 1 395 835 -199 410 -14,3% financial lease) Cash and cash 121 528 234 138 -112 610 -48,1% equivalents Net debt* 1 074 897 1 161 697 -86 800 -7,5% Net debt / LTM EBITDA* 1,64 1,72 * Management accounts NCSP Group's consolidated financial statements for 2017 are available at: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/ [1], it is also attached to this press-release. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe, in terms of cargo turnover in 2017. NCSP shares are traded on Russia's Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and on the London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group cargo turnover in 2017 totalled 143.5* million tonnes. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2017 totalled USD 899.8 million. NCSP Group consolidates the following companies: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk shiprepair yard, JSC FNCSP, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company, and JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Alexey Burykin, Investor Relations: ABurykin@ncsp.com Attachment Document title: NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Full Year 2017 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RSDEGKWQCP [2] ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: FR TIDM: NCSP OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 5357 End of Announcement EQS News Service 670793 02-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d9d47c6e89a1c374c002bf4e6e448730&application_id=670793&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d11b39a8f4785bae820f6910dfc10860&application_id=670793&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 02, 2018 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)