

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hit back at Tim Cook, his counterpart at tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL), after he had recently criticized the social media giant and said 'some well-crafted regulation is necessary.'



'I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary. The ability of anyone to know what you've been browsing about for years, who your contacts are, who their contacts are, things you like and dislike and every intimate detail of your life-from my own point of view it shouldn't exist.' Cook had said last week.



Cook made these comments while attending the three-day China Development Forum in Beijing.



However, in a reply to Cook's jibe, Zuckerberg, during an interview with Vox Media's Ezra Klein, described Cook's published comments as 'glib.'



'You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth.' Zuckerberg said.



Facebook has been facing heavy criticism in the wake of revelations that data from 50 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which is linked to US President Donald Trump's election campaign, without their permission. The millions of users' 'psychographic profiles' were used to manipulate them with ads.



Cook had also questioned the practice of using user data on social platforms to make money by selling ads that target specific group of people.



However, Zuckerberg has long maintained the view that the social media service will always be free for users, however, in order to run a profitable business model it requires selling advertising based on user information.



Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will have to testify in front of the U.S. Congress in the coming weeks.



Recently, Elon Musk deleted the Facebook pages for his companies SpaceX and Tesla. He also campaigned for 'Delete Facebook', which has been trending on twitter.



