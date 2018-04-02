Hannover Fairs USA:

WHAT: Together HANNOVER MESSE USA and IMTS 2018 represent America's No.1 industrial technology event. The event organizers will host a press breakfast on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 for the global media attending HANNOVER MESSE 2018 in Hannover. Presenters will discuss the outlook for manufacturing in the U.S., the first time HANNOVER MESSE will be staged in America in Chicago, the importance of Illinois as a manufacturing business destination and how the U.S. trade show will expand Industry 4.0 concepts to American manufacturing.

WHO: Marc Siemering, Senior Vice President of Industry, Energy, Logistics at Deutsche Messe AG (organizer of HANNOVER MESSE)

Peter Eelman, Vice President Exhibitions Business Development of AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology

The Honorable Bruce Vincent Rauner, Governor of the State of Illinois

Larry Turner, President CEO of Hannover Fairs USA (organizer of HANNOVER MESSE USA)

WHEN: 9:30-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018

WHERE: HANNOVER MESSE 2018

CONVENTION CENTER, ROOM 15

HANNOVER, GERMANY

WHY: This unique press breakfast offers a preview of the American version of HANNOVER MESSE. Attending media can hold a brief one-on-one discussion with Governor Rauner immediately following the press breakfast.

HANNOVER MESSE brings in more than 200,000 attendees, 5000 global exhibitors, opinion leaders and high-level political leaders from around the world. HANNOVER MESSE provides a perfect venue for media to interact with these global leaders as you assess the latest innovations in Industry 4.0 concepts from the world's leading solutions providers. This year's event will feature six parallel trade shows: Industrial Automation, Motion Drives, Digital Factory, Energy, Industrial Supply and Research Technology. Mexico is the Partner Country of HANNOVER MESSE 2018.

HOW: To register to attend HANNOVER MESSE 2018 and to apply for press credentials visit: www.hannovermesse.de/en/register-plan/for-journalists/accreditation-press-id