Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd: Olympus Stem Cells Using Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) and Stem Cells for Control of Disabling Facial Neuropathic Pain

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, are pleased to announce the use of Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) and stem cells for facial neuropathic pain. More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au.

The Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Associate Professor Russell Vickers, is an acknowledged world authority in the use of stem cells to treat neuropathic pain and has written book chapters, presented at international conferences and edited research articles on distressing facial pain.

Multiple aetiologies are known in patients presenting with disabling facial pain and include dysesthesias, trigeminal neuralgia, effects of demyelination as it relates to cranial nerves such as MS, odontalgias, atypical facial pains, osteoarthritic degenerations of the temporomandibular joint and toothache related discomfort. Olympus stem cells acknowledge the contribution of Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) which is known to:

Be analgesic

Be combined with another analgesia

Be devoid of unwanted side effects

Rather than using narcotic or other analgesics it is known that PEA is a fatty acid amide that binds to a receptor in the cell nucleus and exerts a great variety of biological functions related to chronic pain and inflammation. The main target is thought to be a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha. PEA also has an affinity to cannabinoid-like coupled receptors but cannot be considered to be a classic endocannabinoid because it lacks affinity for the cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2.

Several research papers have demonstrated an imbalance of the endocannabinoid system and alterations in the level of PEA in acute and chronic inflammation. PEA has been shown to be:

Anti-inflammatory

Antinociceptive

Anticonvulsant

PEA is available generally as 300mg, 400mg, and 600mg capsules. PEA also is responsible for the decrease in pain sensitivity during and after sport, comparable to the endogenous opiates. Apart from facial pain states, PEA may be used in diabetic neuropathic pain, sciatic pain, pelvic pain and entrapment syndromes. To date, no drug interactions have been reported in the literature, nor any clinically relevant or dose-limiting side effect.

Olympus Stem Cells also treat dry eyes (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), dry mouth (xerostomia) and hair loss (alopecia androgenetica). Professor Vickers is pleased to offer stem cell services including consultations and treatment amongst the 5 medical centers in Sydney Australia. Professor Russell Vickers has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain, stem cell protocols and is a leader in his field. He is conducting clinical treatment of MS patients with the clinical symptoms of facial pain and has expanded this to patients with Empty Nose Syndrome, a complex painful disorder that is especially distressing to patients. Empty Nose Syndrome may follow sinus surgery, septoplasty or other ENT procedures involving the nasal complex.

Associate Professor Vickers sources the abdominal fat for adipose-derived stem cells. He processes the fat and obtains stem cell concentrations that are extremely generous in numbers and quality. As a consultant surgeon, he then delivers the stem cells to the anatomical area requiring the specific treatment.

Associate Professor Vickers utilizes a vast array of medical scientific equipment in his quest to offer the very best of stem cell treatment. For validation, he uses the Muse Cell Analyser and achieving 100% of stem cell viability. Additionally, Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has the availability of its own Mass Spectrometer and cell counting technology. In many conditions Stem Cell Therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from facial pain symptoms of MS to neuropathic facial pain. Associate Professor Vickers has published in peer-reviewed journals the efficacy of his treatment. They are proud to be one of Sydney's best Stem Cell Therapy providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for their patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Our research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus our laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Associate Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells, and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (The Journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

Contact Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd:

Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia.

SOURCE: Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd.