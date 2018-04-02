

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Veritas Capital, private equity investment firm, and General Electric (GE), said that an affiliate of Veritas reached a definitive agreement with GE to acquire the Enterprise Financial Management (Revenue-Cycle, Centricity Business), Ambulatory Care Management (Centricity Practice Solution) and Workforce Management (formerly API Healthcare) assets comprising GE Healthcare's Value-Based Care Division for $1.05 billion in cash.



The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



