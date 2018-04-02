Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd: Olympus Stem Cells Using Zinc Thymulin, Micro-Fat Grafting and Stem Cells for Baldness

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, are pleased to announce the use of Zinc Thymulin, micro-fat grafting and stem cells for hair regeneration. More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au.

The Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Associate Professor Russell Vickers, has an international Patent covering the use of Zinc Thymulin for use as a topical solution for hair regeneration. The International Application is published under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The International Publication Number is WO 2017/210726A1.

The patented formula of Zinc Thymulin is to regenerate hair lost as a result of androgenic alopecia. A deficiency of Zinc will lead to hair loss.

Recently the literature also suggests multi modal mechanisms of hair loss and the direct implication of the thinning of the fat scalp layer as a contributing factor to the loss of hair. From an anatomical and histological perspective the hair follicles reside within the fat layer of the scalp. As the individual ages the fat layer may become less dense and lead to inactivation of the stem cells which regulate hair growth.

Professor Vickers is an acknowledged world authority in the use of stem cells to treat neuropathic pain and has written book chapters, presented at international conferences and edited research articles on distressing facial pain. He has now introduced the concept of introducing micro fat grafting and stem cells to the scalp as well as using a topical zinc thymulin solution.

Associate Professor Vickers sources the abdominal fat for adipose derived stem cells. He processes the fat and obtains stem cell concentrations that are extremely generous in numbers and quality. As a consultant surgeon he then delivers the stem cells to the anatomical area requiring the specific treatment.

Professor Vickers uses the Merck Millipore MUSE Cell Analyser to ascertain and confirm Stem Cell viability. The surgery is conducted as a day patient although the use of the Zinc Thymulin solution continues for at least 12 months.

Treatment for hair loss with stem cells, micro fat grafting and Zinc Thymulin is carried through from day surgery to 12 months

- A variety of alopecia states can be treated

- Both women and men can be treated

- The stem cells are harvested under aseptic conditions from one's own body (autogenous)

- The fat is sourced from the abdominal wall under local anesthesiae

- Treatment may be combined with known other hair restoration methods including Follicular grafting

Olympus Stem Cells also treat dry eyes (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), neuropathic facial pain, dry mouth (xerostomia) and empty nose syndrome. Professor Vickers is pleased to offer stem cell services including consultations and treatment amongst the 5 medical centres in Sydney Australia. Professor Russell Vickers, has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain, stem cell protocols and is a leader in his field. He is conducting clinical treatment of MS patients with the clinical symptoms of facial pain and has expanded this to patients with Empty Nose Syndrome, a complex painful disorder that is especially distressing to patients. Empty Nose Syndrome may follow sinus surgery, septoplasty or other ENT procedures involving the nasal complex.

Associate Professor Vickers utilises a vast array of medical scientific equipment in his quest to offer the very best of stem cell treatment. For validation he uses the Muse Cell Analyser and achieving 100% of stem cell viability. Additionally Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has the availability of its own Mass Spectrometer and cell counting technology. In many conditions Stem Cell Therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from facial pain symptoms of MS to neuropathic facial pain. Associate Professor Vickers has published in peer reviewed journals the efficacy of his treatment. They are proud to be one of Sydney's best Stem Cell Therapy providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for their patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Their research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus their laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is one of the few companies undertaking ground breaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Associate Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (The Journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

