China has retaliated against US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium imports, setting levies of as high as 25% on 128 US-amde products. The new trade measures, which came into force on Monday, included increased tariffs on pork and wine. China imposed 15% tariffs on 120 products including wine, nuts, pistachios, oranges, grapes, watermelons, mangos and steel rods. In 2017, China imported $1bn-worth of such products. The Asian country also implemented a 25% levy on pork meat and aluminium, of ...

