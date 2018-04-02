

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) ESPN said that its streaming service will launch April 12. The service, called ESPN+, will cost $4.99 per month and feature live sports, original content, and on-demand programs.



ESPN+ will be available through the ESPN app and website.



Disney plans a second subscription-streaming service that will feature movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, as well as other content. That service is due to launch at the end of 2019.



Kevin Mayer, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, The Walt Disney Company said, 'The launch of ESPN+ marks the beginning of an exciting new era of innovation for our media businesses - one defined by an increasingly direct and personal relationship with consumers. This new product reflects our direct-to-consumer strategy focused on combining our beloved brands with our proprietary, industry-leading technology to give users unparalleled access to our world-class content.'



